Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.6250, with a volume of 611872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.