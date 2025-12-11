UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.5920, with a volume of 1201206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,347,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,426 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares during the period.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.