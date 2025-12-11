PagerDuty (PD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/8/2025 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 12/2/2025 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/28/2025 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2025 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2025 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
