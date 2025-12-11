Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $27.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

