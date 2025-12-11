Walt Disney Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 75,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 57,134 call options.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.49. 13,267,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,899,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

