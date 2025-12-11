enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.6660. Approximately 50,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 409,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of enGene by 57.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in enGene by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in enGene during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

