Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 2,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Klabin had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klabin SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

