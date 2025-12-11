Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 124,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 58,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 26.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

