Safestay (LON:SSTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.20 and last traded at GBX 16.20, with a volume of 14252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

