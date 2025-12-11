Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 1535733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.87.

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

