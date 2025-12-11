Emmerson (LON:EML) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.30, with a volume of 4608792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33.

Emmerson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Emmerson alerts:

About Emmerson

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.