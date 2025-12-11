Emmerson (LON:EML) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.30, with a volume of 4608792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33.
Emmerson Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96.
About Emmerson
Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.
