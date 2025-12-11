Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) CFO Daniel Luke Smith Acquires 5,761 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Luke Smith acquired 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $24,253.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507.37. The trade was a 92.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Luke Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Luke Smith bought 11,503 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $50,613.20.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Luke Smith acquired 2,500 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith acquired 3,736 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,467.04.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $29,470.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $369.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

