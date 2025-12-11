Insider Selling: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Deun Jona Van sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $51,580.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780.80. This represents a 36.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.26. The company had a trading volume of 145,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,670. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $136.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

NNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Nelnet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,546,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 28.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

