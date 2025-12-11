Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Comparison

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 3 1 2.67 Advantage Energy 1 3 2 1 2.43

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.49% -25.52% Advantage Energy 9.39% 3.75% 2.06%

Risk and Volatility

Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.17, meaning that its stock price is 617% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Advantage Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.93) -41.78 Advantage Energy $396.54 million 3.71 $15.85 million $0.25 35.28

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

