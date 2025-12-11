Reviewing Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) & Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM)

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) and Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and Medirom Healthcare Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Regis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $223.03 million 0.32 $123.54 million $45.86 0.62 Medirom Healthcare Technologies $8.07 billion 0.01 $980,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Regis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medirom Healthcare Technologies.

Regis has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medirom Healthcare Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Medirom Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis 56.38% 5.06% 1.15% Medirom Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regis and Medirom Healthcare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Medirom Healthcare Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Medirom Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regis beats Medirom Healthcare Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a back-office salon management system; and Opensalon mobile application. Regis Corporation operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 5,917 salons, such as 5,563 franchised salons, 276 company-owned salons, and 78 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.