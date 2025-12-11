Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share on Friday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.9% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 22,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

