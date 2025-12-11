Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share on Friday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.9% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 22,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
