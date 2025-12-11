Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells $2,271,227.07 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,167. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $283.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 948.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

