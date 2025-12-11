Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 3,554 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $287,874.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,451. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,667 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $193,010.79.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,677 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $194,724.98.

On Monday, November 24th, John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $1,377,536.10.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. 4,178,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,477. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

