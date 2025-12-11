Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Buys $172,499,918.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 2,005,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $172,499,918.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,208,776. This trade represents a 33.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,969. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

