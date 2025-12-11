Andrew Bialecki Sells 131,362 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 131,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $3,864,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Andrew Bialecki sold 17,777 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $533,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 82,223 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $2,476,556.76.

On Thursday, December 4th, Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $28,560.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $4,065,327.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $7,492,641.10.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KVYO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 1,992,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.18. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KVYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

