Andrew Bialecki Sells 131,362 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 131,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $3,864,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 11th, Andrew Bialecki sold 17,777 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $533,310.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 82,223 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $2,476,556.76.
  • On Thursday, December 4th, Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $28,560.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $4,065,327.90.
  • On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64.
  • On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $3,960,284.64.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $7,492,641.10.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KVYO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 1,992,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.18. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

