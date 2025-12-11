Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert Painter Sells 7,500 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 952,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,124. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 348.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

