Chuck Kyrish Buys 5,000 Shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celanese Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 2,080,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,917. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 140.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

