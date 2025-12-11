John Christopher Kennedy Sells 3,519 Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,187.75. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LNC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,929. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.49%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.