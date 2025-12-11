Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $731,333.88 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $731,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,337,392 shares in the company, valued at $183,158,037.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $709,587.99.

On Friday, December 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $715,001.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $736,840.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01.

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $702,961.56.

URBN traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,484. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

