Insider Buying: Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Director Buys 2,015,748 Shares of Stock

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Portnoy bought 2,015,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,577,835 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,272.75. This represents a 78.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 3.2%

SEVN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEVN. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seven Hills Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

