Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Ford acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 506,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,500.14. This trade represents a 24.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 398,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Westrock Coffee Company has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 1,019.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 106,051 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

