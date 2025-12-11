TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

TIMB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get TIM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIMB

TIM Stock Down 0.5%

TIMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 416,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TIM by 5,590.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TIM by 188.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.