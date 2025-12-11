Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 11% After Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $370.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as low as $186.23 and last traded at $198.57. 99,731,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 16,663,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.01.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $566.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

