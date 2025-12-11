Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.5450, with a volume of 517440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,767 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,759,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 81.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,911,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after buying an additional 860,984 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 20.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,842,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 318,445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 644,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

