Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.30 and last traded at $233.4060. Approximately 393,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 846,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 54.3% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

