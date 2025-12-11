Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 18.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.97 and last traded at GBX 10.97. Approximately 247,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 314,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.67.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

