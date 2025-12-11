PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 68.4% – Time to Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 68.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 514,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 919% from the average session volume of 50,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$26.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

