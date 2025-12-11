Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 423,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 232,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -2.33.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.