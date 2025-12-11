Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 187,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 49,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

