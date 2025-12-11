Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.99 and last traded at $296.9960, with a volume of 254309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VO. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

