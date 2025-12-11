Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.85 and last traded at C$40.84, with a volume of 204300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.63.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%.The company had revenue of C$372.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

