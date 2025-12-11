Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.03, with a volume of 28907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

