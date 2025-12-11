iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $338.41 and last traded at $338.5920, with a volume of 192475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

