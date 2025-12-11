lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. lululemon athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.920-13.020 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Baird R W downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.98.

LULU stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $187.01. 8,314,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,814. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth $78,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth $201,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

