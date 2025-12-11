Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $357.00 and last traded at $350.43. Approximately 9,849,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,966,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.13.

The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $366.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.