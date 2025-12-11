Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 1,219,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,480. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 139,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

