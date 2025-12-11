Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:ABI)

Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 (NYSEARCA:ABI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 Stock Performance

ABI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,080. Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96.

