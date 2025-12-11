Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.40

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.
Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.
Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.5%
VRTS stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.16. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $246.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
