Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADBE, BCE, CART, CPB, CPX, EXPE, HP, LYFT, NDSN, OLLI)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 11th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $294.00 price target on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $370.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $141.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.