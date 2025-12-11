Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADBE, BCE, CART, CPB, CPX, EXPE, HP, LYFT, NDSN, OLLI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 11th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $294.00 price target on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $370.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $141.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

