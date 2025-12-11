Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $35.5750. 55,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 99,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Telesat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telesat

Telesat Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.95). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.The firm had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.26 million.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telesat by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 309,153 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Telesat by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Telesat by 83.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.