Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.2710. Approximately 3,298,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,311,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $5.50 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 308.15 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.