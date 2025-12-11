Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $14.0310. 3,951,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,127,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UEC shares. Zacks Research raised Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 819,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.