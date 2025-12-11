ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.73. ANA shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

ANA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ANA had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

