Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $25.0260, with a volume of 2602946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

