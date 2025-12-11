Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 426,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 196,022 shares.The stock last traded at $17.6150 and had previously closed at $17.58.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $641.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIV. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.